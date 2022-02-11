CTET Result 2021: December Session Result To Release On Feb 15; Here's How To Check

CBSE CTET Result 2021: The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be announced on February 15, 2022. According to CTET's tentative result dates, CTET result 2021 will be released on Feb 15. All those candidates who have appeared for the CTET 2021 December session will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will be required to fill in details such as CTET roll number and date of birth to access their CTET 2021 results.

The answer keys and question paper with responses for the candidates' reference have already been released to the Board. The objection-raising window was closed on February 4. The final answer key for 2021 will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Notably, there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check CTET Results candidates need to visit the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open, candidates, need to log in to the dashboard using your CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the result for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative