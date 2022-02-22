CTET Result 2021 Declaration Delayed, Anxious Candidates Launch Social Media Campaign

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned in the schedule releasesd earlier that the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be out by February 15, 2022. However, board mentioned that this is tentative date. To be noted that the result has not been released yet and the board has not released any notification informing about the delay and new tentative dates.

Once released, all those registered candidates who had taken the CTET 2021 December session exam will be able to check their results. In order to check results, they will have to go to the official website at ctet.nic.in. For checking the results online, candidates should be ready with details such as CTET roll number and date of birth. The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

#ctet please declare the result. Otherwise just give one notification when you going to declare it. Its not good to play with students emotion and time. If there is any issue, then.

atleast notify. We are really waiting and checking the site day and night.#ctetresult — Ayushi (@ayushi7890) February 17, 2022

Candidates demand release of results

The fact that there is no official announcement of CTET 2021 result date, time and has has irked some of the aspirants. Many candidates have turned to Twitter demanding to release the result. To be noted that the answer keys and question paper with responses for the candidates' reference has already been released by the Board. Candidates must know that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Step by step guide to check CTET 2021 results