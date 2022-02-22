Last Updated:

CTET Result 2021 Declaration Delayed, Anxious Candidates Launch Social Media Campaign

CTET Result 2021 was supposed to be out by February 15 but have not been released yet. CTET aspirants are demanding to release result as soon as possible.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CTET Result 2021

Image: Pixabay


CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned in the schedule releasesd earlier that the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be out by February 15, 2022. However, board mentioned that this is tentative date. To be noted that the result has not been released yet and the board has not released any notification informing about the delay and new tentative dates. 

Once released, all those registered candidates who had taken the CTET 2021 December session exam will be able to check their results. In order to check results, they will have to go to the official website at ctet.nic.in. For checking the results online, candidates should be ready with details such as CTET roll number and date of birth. The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

Candidates demand release of results

The fact that there is no official announcement of CTET 2021 result date, time and has has irked some of the aspirants. Many candidates have turned to Twitter demanding to release the result. To be noted that the answer keys and question paper with responses for the candidates' reference has already been released by the Board. Candidates must know that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Step by step guide to check CTET 2021 results

  • Step 1: To check CTET Results candidates will have to go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Then, check and download the result
  • Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use
First Published:
