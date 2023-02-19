CTET Result 2023 Date: CBSE Likely To Declare CTET December Results By This Date

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 soon. CBSE has conducted the CTET December 2022 from 28th December to 7th February 2023. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for their CTET Results.

CBSE released the CTET answer key on 14th February. The board asked the candidates to challenge the answer key if they find any key incorrect on or before 17th February. After considering the valid objections, CBSE will release the revised answer key (if required) and then release the CTET results 2023.

CTET Result 2023 Date

As per past trends, CBSE takes around 45-50 days after concluding the exam to announce the CTET results. Last year, CBSE conducted CTET from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022. The results were announced on March 9, 2022. This took 47 days. Now, if the board follows the trend, candidates can expect their CTET results 2023 by the mid-week of March. However, as per some media reports, CBSE is expected to announce CTET results by the end of February. There is no official confirmation for the same.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their CTET Results 2023 online. The results will be published on the official website- ctet.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results online.

How to check CTET Result 2023