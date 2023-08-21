Last Updated:

CTET Result 2023: Marksheet To Be Available On Digilocker, Check Expected Result Date Here

CTET Result 2023: 80% of the total 29 lakh candidates took CTET 2023 on August 20. CTET Marksheet will be available on Digilocker. Check the expected date here.

Nandini Verma
CTET Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 on Sunday, August 20. The exams were held in two shifts. As per official data, 80% of the applicants appeared for the exam. 

More than 29 lakh candidates applied for the CTET 2023 out of which 80% took the exam. The test was held in 3121 centers in 136 cities across India. 141 city coordinators were deployed across India along with 3121 center superintendents, 3,506 observers, and 599 personnel from CBSE for the successful conduct of the exam.

CTET 2023: Highlights

  • CTET candidates registered for Paper-1 (Class 1 to 5): 15,01,719
  • CTET candidates registered for Paper-2 (Class 6 to8): 14,02,184
  • Total registered candidates: 29,03,903
  • Total appeared candidates: 80% of the total applicants

CTET Result 2023: When to expect? 

Candidates can expect their CTET results next month. CBSE releases CTET results within a month. CTET December 2022 exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The results were declared on March 9, 2023. 

Where to check CTET Marksheet 2023?

CTET results will be declared by CBSE. The results will be out on the official website- cbse.gov.in or ctet.nic.in. Moreover, the CTET mark sheet will also be available on Digilocker. 

CTET Result on Digilocker

“DigiLocker accounts of all the appearing candidates will be created and the account credentials will be communicated to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. Candidates can download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificate using the communicated credentials. Marksheet and eligibility certificate in digital format is convenient for all as they can be shared electronically anytime, anywhere. For security purposes, the marksheet and certificate have an encrypted QR code which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app,” the official notice reads. 

