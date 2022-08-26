CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip Expected To Be Out Today; Check Key Details Here

CUET PG 2022 Exam city slip: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 Exam City Slips are expected to be released on August 26, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. As per media reports, the CUET PG Exam City slips download link is likely to be activated today on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once the link will be activated, students will be able to know all the important details like the exam date and venue. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date and time for CUET PG slips. However, since the exam is starting in the next few days, these exam city slips are expected to be out today. Candidates must take note that only after the exam city slips are out, NTA will release the CUET PG Admit Card 2022. The hall tickets will have details such as venue, date, and timings of the exam. For the convenience of the candidates, we have also provided the direct link, which will be activated by the authorities sometime soon. CUET PG 2022 result is expected to be out by September third week.

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Date

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips - August 26, 2022 (tentative)

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card - August 28, 2022 (tentative)

CUET PG 2022 Exam Date(s) - September 1 to 11, 2022

Here's direct link to download CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip - Click Here (To be available soon)

According to the schedule released by the NTA, the CUET PG 2022 exam will be held from September 1 to 11, 2022. As per reports, around 3.5 lakh students are expected to appear for this exam for admission to various courses across colleges in the country. Meanwhile, it is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more information.

