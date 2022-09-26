CUET PG 2022 Result Released: Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CUET PG 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG Results 2022 on Monday, September 26, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 can check the results on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2022 final answer key has already been released on September 23 and the authorities released the provisional answer key on September 16 and the last date to raise objections was till September 18. This year, the CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, and 12 September 2022.

Websites to check CUET Results

cuet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

Login details required for CUET PG 2022 Result

Application number

Date of birth

CUET PG Result 2022: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: In order to check the CUET PG Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login credentials and

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the file.

Step 7: Get a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to check CUET PG 2022 Results -- Click Here

This year, nearly 3.6 lakh candidates including over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female candidates registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 pc attendance. Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.