CUET PG 2024 Results Out, More Girls Than Boys Took Exam; Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Candidates can access their results by logging in to the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET (PG) 2024 was conducted by NTA from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam took place in 572 centers across 262 cities, including 9 cities outside India.

For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (PG) 2024 witnessed 4,62,603 unique registered candidates, who underwent 7,68,414 tests. A total of 190 universities participated in the exam, categorized as follows:

Central Universities: 39

State Government Universities: 39

Government Institutions: 15

Others (Private and Deemed Universities): 97

Here are the highlights of the CUET PG 2024 results.

More Girls Took CUET PG 2024 Than Boys

In the CUET PG 2024 examination, the number of female candidates exceeded that of male candidates. Here are the gender-wise registration and attendance statistics for CUET PG 2024:

Gender Registered Appeared Female 4,15,350 3,15,788 Male 3,53,044 2,61,608 Third Gender 20 4

The data illustrates a significant participation of female candidates in the CUET PG 2024 examination, showcasing their increasing presence in higher education and competitive exams.

CUET PG Introduction and Exam Details:

Introduced in 2022, CUET PG provides a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) and other participating organizations across the country. This year, CUET (PG) – 2024 witnessed an increased attendance percentage of 75.14% compared to the previous years, attributed to candidates being allotted examination cities near their present or permanent addresses, and advanced announcement of examination dates.

Category-wise and Gender-wise Candidates:

Category Registered Appeared EWS 68,910 53,434 General 2,89,039 2,14,637 OBC 2,69,830 2,04,781 SC 84,661 63,866 ST 55,974 40,682 Total 7,68,414 5,77,400

CUET PG 2024 Highlights:

Number of Registered Candidates (Unique): 4,62,603

Number of Tests Administered: 7,68,414

Number of Cities where the Exam was Conducted: 262

Number of Universities: 190

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their results and further admission procedures.