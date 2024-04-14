×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

CUET PG 2024 Results Out, More Girls Than Boys Took Exam; Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

CUET PG Results 2024 Out. Here's direct link to check scorecard. A notable trend emerged as more female candidates participated compared to male candidates.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CUET PG Results 2024 Out
CUET PG Results 2024 Out | Image:istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Candidates can access their results by logging in to the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.  The CUET (PG) 2024 was conducted by NTA from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam took place in 572 centers across 262 cities, including 9 cities outside India.

For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (PG) 2024 witnessed 4,62,603 unique registered candidates, who underwent 7,68,414 tests. A total of 190 universities participated in the exam, categorized as follows:

  • Central Universities: 39
  • State Government Universities: 39
  • Government Institutions: 15
  • Others (Private and Deemed Universities): 97

Here are the highlights of the CUET PG 2024 results.

Check CUET PG 2024 Topper List 

More Girls Took CUET PG 2024 Than Boys

In the CUET PG 2024 examination, the number of female candidates exceeded that of male candidates. Here are the gender-wise registration and attendance statistics for CUET PG 2024:

GenderRegisteredAppeared
Female4,15,3503,15,788
Male3,53,0442,61,608
Third Gender204

The data illustrates a significant participation of female candidates in the CUET PG 2024 examination, showcasing their increasing presence in higher education and competitive exams.

Direct link to check CUET PG 2024 Results. 

CUET PG Introduction and Exam Details:

Introduced in 2022, CUET PG provides a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) and other participating organizations across the country. This year, CUET (PG) – 2024 witnessed an increased attendance percentage of 75.14% compared to the previous years, attributed to candidates being allotted examination cities near their present or permanent addresses, and advanced announcement of examination dates.

Category-wise and Gender-wise Candidates:

CategoryRegisteredAppeared
EWS68,91053,434
General2,89,0392,14,637
OBC2,69,8302,04,781
SC84,66163,866
ST55,97440,682
Total7,68,4145,77,400

 

CUET PG 2024 Highlights:

  Number of Registered Candidates (Unique): 4,62,603
  Number of Tests Administered: 7,68,414
  • Male Candidates: 3,53,044
  • Female Candidates: 4,15,350
  • Third Gender Candidates: 20
  • General Candidates: 2,89,039
  • SC Candidates: 84,661
  • ST Candidates: 55,974
  • OBC Candidates: 2,69,830
  • EWS Candidates: 68,910
  • Number of Cities where the Exam was Conducted: 262
  • Number of Universities: 190

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their results and further admission procedures.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

