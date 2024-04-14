×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

CUET PG 2024 Topper List (Subject-Wise) OUT: Significant Increase in Exam Takers This Year

CUET PG 2024 Topper List (Subject-Wise) has been revealed by NTA. Check full list of toppers of all subjects here. CUET PG Result 2024 expected shortly.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CUET PG 2024 Topper List Out
CUET PG 2024 Topper List Out | Image:iStock
  • 2 min read
The eagerly awaited moment has arrived for CUET PG 2024 aspirants as the subject-wise topper list has been revealed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A staggering 7.6 lakh candidates registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024, marking a substantial increase compared to previous years. Out of these, 5.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, resulting in an impressive attendance rate of 75.4%. The topper list has been shared by an official source close to NTA. The same will be uploaded on the official website of CUET PG and NTA once the results are out. CUET PG Results 2024 will be out shortly. 

Click here to check CUET PG 2024 Topper List (Subject-Wise)

The surge in the number of candidates taking the CUET PG exam is notable, reflecting the growing importance and popularity of this prestigious examination. Comparing the attendance figures with previous years, the upward trend is evident. In 2022, 3.3 lakh out of 6 lakh registered candidates participated in the exam. Similarly, in 2023, the number rose to 5.3 lakh out of 8.7 lakh registered candidates, showcasing a consistent rise in exam takers over the years. CUET PG 2024, conducted from March 11 to 28, saw active participation from 190 universities across the nation. 

More female candidates than male took CUET PG 2024

One notable trend observed was the higher representation of female candidates compared to male candidates. A total of 31.5 lakh female candidates and 25 lakh male candidates appeared for the exam, emphasizing the increasing involvement of women in higher education. Additionally, four candidates from the third gender category also participated in CUET PG 2024, reflecting inclusivity in the examination process.

As the CUET PG 2024 subject-wise topper list is now available, candidates can eagerly check the results of their hard work and dedication. This announcement marks a significant milestone for all aspirants and sets the stage for their future academic endeavors.

For those eager to view the CUET PG 2024 topper list for all subjects, the wait is finally over. The top performers across various disciplines can now be accessed, providing valuable insights into the academic achievements of the candidates. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding CUET PG 2024 as candidates embark on their academic journeys with zeal and determination.

 

 

 

 

