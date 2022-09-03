CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Released For Sept 5, 6 Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the Admit Card for CUET PG 2022. The examination has been scheduled to be held on September 5, 2022, and September 6, 2022. To download the CUET PG Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 Exam began on September 1, 2022, and the admit card was issued earlier for September 1, 2, 3, and 4. Today, NTA released the admit cards for the September 5 and 6 examinations. Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. The direct link to download the admit card has been provided here, as well as the step-by-step process to download the hall tickets.

According to the official notice, "The Admit Cards for the dates 01, 02, 03 & 04 September 2022 have been issued. The Admit Cards for 05 & 06 September 2022 are being released today. The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination from the NTA website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022 in two shifts Shift 1: 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and Shift 2: 03.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. through the Compute Based Test (CBT)."

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "admit card" link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 - Click here

