CUET PG Final Answer Key Out, Result Expected To Be Declared This Week, Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency, NTA released Common University Entrance Test PG 2023 final answer key today, July 19. Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG can download the final answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023 and June 22 and 30.

CUET PG provisional answer key was released on July 13. The agency invited candidates to raise objections against any key if they are not satisfied with it. The deadline was July 15. However, NTA extended the deadline to 11 pm on July 16. After considering the valid objections, NTA released the revised and final answer key. CUET PG results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 final answer key

CUET PG Result expected this week

With the release of final answer key, NTA is expected to declare the CUET PG results 2023 this week. The results can be out within a day or two. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result and download their scorecards from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. A step-by-step guide to download CUET PG result has been given below.

CUET PG Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard