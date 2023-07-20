Last Updated:

CUET PG Results 2023 Declared, Direct Link And Steps To Download CUET Scorecard Here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results for Common University Entrance Test PG 2023 today, July 20 at cuet.nta.nic.in. Here's direct link.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Cuet result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results for Common University Entrance Test PG 2023 today, July 20. Candidates who have appeared for CUET PG can download the CUET PG scorecard through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 and 30. The final answer key was released on July 29. 

"CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details," UGC tweeted on Thursday night. 

 

CUET PG provisional answer key was released on July 13. The agency invited candidates to raise objections against any key if they are not satisfied with it. The deadline was July 15. However, NTA extended the deadline to 11 pm on July 16. After considering the valid objections, NTA released the revised and final answer key. 

Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 results.

CUET PG Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard

  • Step 1: In order to check the CUET PG Result 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login credentials and
  • Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5:  Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6:  Check the result and download the file.
  • Step 7: Get a hard copy for future reference.
