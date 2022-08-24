CUET Result 2022: Know When And How To Check UG & PG Result Online

CUET Result 2022: National Testing Agency is conducting the CUET exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As of now, official date for releasing result has not been announced yet. However, CUET UG result 2022 is expected to be announced by September 10, 2022. CUET PG result 2022 will be released by September 25, 2022.

The sixth and final phase of the examination ends on August 30. Originally, CUET was divided into two phases. However, repeated technical glitches during the second phase (held from August 4 to August 6) led to the postponement and cancellation of papers. CUET is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20, 2022.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Here's how to download CUET UG result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates will have to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the log-in credentials – roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference

Follow these steps to check CUET PG result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link related to CUET PG exam

Step 3: In the next step, they will be required to enter the log-in credentials

Step 4: Post entering the required details, the CUET PG 2022 result or scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and take its printout for further reference

About CUET PG 2022 exam