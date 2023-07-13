CUET Results 2023: Where And How To Download CUET UG Scorecard Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET UG 2023 Results. UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar has earlier announced the Common University Entrance Test (undergraduate) Results will be declared by July 15. The final answer key has already been released on July 13. Candidates can expect the results in a day or two. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their CUET ranks by visiting the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

List of websites to check CUET UG results

cuet.samarth.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Here's how to check the CUET UG results

Step 1: To download the CUET UG Results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the CUET UG Result 2023 (cuet.samarth.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, look for the "CUET UG 2023: Result Declared" link on the homepage (after the link is activated).

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and password, in the space provided.

Step 4: Post-login, the CUET UG 2023 scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Common University Entrance Test was conducted from May 21, 2023, to June 23 in 9 phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. Candidates who clear CUET UG will be eligible to apply for admissions in their selected colleges. The merit lists are prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card.