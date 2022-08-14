CUET UG 2022: Know When Will NTA Release CUET UG Result Online

NTA CUET result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is thinking of announcing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results around September 7, 2022. This has been informed by a NTA senior official to a news organisation. Once the result is out, registered candidates will be able to check their CUET-UG score on the official website. The steps which candidates will have to follow to check result are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The result will only be released after the conclusion of sixth and final phase of the examination. To be noted that the at first the CUET was divided into two phases. However, due to repeated technical glitches, the exam is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30,2022.

This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG 2022. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (August 4-6) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on August 7, 8 and 10.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

