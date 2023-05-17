CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Extended; City Intimation Slips Out For May 25-28 Exams

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for CUET UG 2023 for exams dated May 25, 26, 27 and 28. Candidates can download the slips online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. They will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. The City Intimation Slip displays the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form. CUET UG 2023 will begin on May 21 onwards.

CUET UG exam dates extended

Moreover, NTA has extended the dates for conducting CUET UG 2023. The exam dates have been extended to June 1, 2, 5, and 6. The buffer days of June 7 and 8 will be kept as reserved dates. CUET UG admit cards will be released soon.

"In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days. The Candidates may note that the City intimation slip is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The CUET (UG) – 2023 Admit Card shall be issued later," the official notice reads.

How to download CUET UG exam city intimation slip