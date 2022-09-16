The National Testing Agency on Friday, September 16 declared the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022). The candidates who had appeared for CUET UG 2022 can visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. to check and download their scorecard.

On the portal, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download CUET UG 2022 scorecard. The CUET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen, download, and take a printout for further reference.

CUET 2022 Result Out

CUET Result 2022 has been declared on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. In addition to the CUET UG 2022 result, the NTA has also released individual scorecards of the candidates.

How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in Scroll down to find Log in option under Candidate Acitivity Click to view/download the CUET UG 2022 Score Card Enter credentials - NTA CUET application number and date of birth Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result

About CUET UG 2022 Merit List

CUET UG 2022 merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/Organisations after finalising their individual counseling on the basis of the score card of CUET (UG) - 2022.

CUET UG 2022 marking scheme

As per the CUET UG 2022 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded 5 marks for every correct response. However, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. Under the CUET UG normalisation method, the percentile for each candidate is calculated using their raw marks as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session.

The candidates who got qualified in CUET UG 2022 can secure admissions to central universities. Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.

Common University Entrance Test

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.