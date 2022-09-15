CUET-UG Result 2022 To Be Released Soon; Here's The List Of Websites To Check Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CUET UG 2022 Results today, September 15. Earlier, the date of declaration of the results was confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, who said that the CUET scores will be published on or before September 15. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

This year, nearly 14 lakh students registered for the debut edition of CUET UG, which was held for undergraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions. Around 60% of the total registered candidates took part in the exam. Notably, all candidates who pass the exam must apply for admission separately by visiting the official websites of universities.The admission procedure is underway, and students get access to more details by visiting the official website.

List of websites to check the results

cuet.samarth.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Here's how to check the CUET UG results

Step 1: To download the CUET UG Results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the CUET UG Result 2022 (cuet.samarth.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, look for the "CUET UG 2022: Result Declared" link on the homepage (after the link is activated).

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and password, in the space provided.

Step 4: Post-login, the CUET UG 2022 scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative