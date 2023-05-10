Daily Wager’s Daughter Achieves Rare Feat Of 600/600 In Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams

A class 12th student in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a carpenter, created a record on Monday, May 8 by emerging topper in the higher secondary examinations while scoring centum in all subjects. Education Department officials said S Nandhini of Dindigul district achieved the rare feat. The results were declared on Monday by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

Notably, the daughter of a carpenter, S Nandhini was studying in a government-aided institution in the district. S Nandhini emerged as the topper in the higher secondary examinations scoring a perfect 100 in all six subjects. S Nandhini's scorecard read 600/600.

The student scored centum in Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy, and Computer Application, scoring an overall 600 marks, officials added.

Speaking to a Tamil news TV channel, she said she wanted to become an auditor. "I'm very happy about securing 600 out of 600. I would like to dedicate this to my teachers and parents. If we have self-confidence, anything can be achieved," said Nandhini.

Tamil Nadu CM assures govt's full support to Nandhini

Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured his government's full support for her higher studies. Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin said that students like Nandhini with a simple family background are the symbols of Tamil Nadu.

According to the results declared by the DGE on Monday, 94.03 percent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed. The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 percent of the boys cleared the exams.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing. Last year, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared for the exams and 3,923 of them passed.

Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, DGE said. Several students scored 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.