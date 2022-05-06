Delhi DoE Announces Result For Class 9 & 11, Here's How To Check

Delhi DoE result 2022: The Delhi Directorate of Education has released the Delhi government school Class 9, 11 Result 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022. All the registered candidates who got themselves registered for Class 9 and 11 examinations can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official websites of the Education Department, Delhi, and can be checked by following the step mentioned below. The list of the official website and the direct link to check the result has also been attached.

To check the Delhi school results 2021-22, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Delhi school exams for Classes 9 and 11 were conducted in the month of April 2022 in offline mode. Students had to follow all COVID guidelines like wearing masks all the time and maintaining social distance.

Delhi DoE: List of official websites to check results

edudel.nic.in edustud.nic.in

Delhi class 9 & 11 result: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads “Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post feeding in the details, the Delhi Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Many students are suffering from technical problems and difficulties because of tech glitches. In case the difficulty continues, students are advised to try after some time. Students should know that the marks awarded to them are based on the Theory exams as well as their performance in the practical tests held in April 2022.