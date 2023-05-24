Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates CM Fellow Pallavi Sangle For Clearing UPSC CSE

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, congratulated Pallavi Sangle for clearing UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. He also mentioned that Pallavi was a CM Fellow from the 2018 batch.

Taking to twitter Fadnavis stated, “Very proud to know that our CM Fellow from 2018 batch, Pallavi Sangle cleared the #UPSC #CivilServices Exam! Spoke to her and congratulated her for this achievement! Also , many congratulations to all the YOUth whose cleared UPSC today and made their dream come true ! Wishing every successful aspirant from Maharashtra and India, a great career and life ahead in the service of the people and of the Nation! Also, those who couldn’t make it this time shouldn’t get disheartened. We are in an amazing era which has umpteen opportunities and ways to contribute in the speedy growth of this #NewIndia !“

Pallavi Sangle, who secured All India Rank 452, hails from Maharashtra. She enrolled in the CM Fellowship program (2018) launched by Devendra Fadnavis, who was the then CM of Maharashtra. As per the description of this program listed on Maharashtra government website this program is launched as a drive to rope in youth in the administration.

The goal is to benefit from young people's enthusiasm for technology, youthful energy, and new perspectives. The Fellows receive significant experience working for the government in exchange.

The Chief Ministers Fellowship Program is meant to give young people interested in the field of social development useful experience. This program aims to develop young leaders, improve their knowledge of public administration, and get them ready for bigger leadership roles in the future.

The Chief Minister Fellowship program presents a special chance to collaborate with the government. It allows for significant involvement in program planning, execution, monitoring, and evaluation. It offers chances to visit different educational institutions across the state. The fellowship is a rare opportunity because of interactions with legends in business, the arts, literature, journalism, and entertainment.

UPSC 2022 results

The final UPSC CSE 2022 exam result (UPSC Result) was made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Along with the results, the UPSC also announced the list of top performers (UPSC Topper List). This time, 6 out of top 10 spots are secured by girls.

Ishita Kishore graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce at the University of Delhi with a degree in economics, secured All India No. 1 rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. Garima Lohia came in second, Uma Harthi took third spot, and Smriti Mishra finished fourth.