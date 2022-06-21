DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2022: List Of Websites And App To Check Kerala Class 12 Results

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to release the DHSE Kerala plus two or class 12th results 2022 today, June 21. Earlier, it was expected to be announced on June 20. However, the Kerala +2 results have been confirmed to be released on Tuesday.

This year, more than 10 lakh students have taken the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam 2022. The examination was held from March 30, and April 22, 2022. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two result 2022.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in educationkerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 Result 2022: How to check DHSE Kerala class 12 result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

How to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check Kerala +2 or class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

How to check Kerala +2 results 2022 via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple app store.