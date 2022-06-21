DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result Updates: Kerala 12th Result Out, 83.87% Of Students Pass

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Here's direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result
The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has activated the direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result.
A total of 78 schools achieved the 100 per cent pass percentage in the plus two exam. Last year, 136 schools secured cent percent pass percentage.
A total of 55,183 students cleared the DHSE plus two Arts exam this year, the pass percentage is 75.61 per cent.
A total of 85.69 per cent of students have qualified in the Kerala Plus Two Commerce stream.
As per reports, DHSE Kerala +2 Result direct link will be activated at 12 noon.
A total of 361081 candidates took part in the exam out of which 302865 candidates have qualified for higher studies
As per official information, a total of 83.87 per cent students have passed the Kerala plus two exam this year.
Kerala Plus Two Result has been declared at the press conference.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 will be declared in a while. The press conference has started
The students can check the Kerala +2 result 2022 on these apps:
The DHSE Kerala plus two results 2022 will be based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value is 9 and the lowest 1. The 9-point grading includes A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, and E.
Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.
To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263
Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details
Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it
Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
As per the information shared by the Kerala DHSE Officials Kerala SSLC Result, 2022 will be announced today at 11 pm.
DHSE Kerala +2 Result will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today June 21, 2022.