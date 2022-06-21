Last Updated:

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result Updates: Kerala 12th Result Out, 83.87% Of Students Pass

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the DHSE Kerala +2 Result today June 21 at 11 pm. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 83.87 per cent of students have passed the Kerala plus two exam.

DHSE Kerala +2 result

Image: PTI

12:16 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2022

Here's direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result

 

12:16 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result Direct Link activated

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has activated the direct link to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result.

12:07 IST, June 21st 2022
78 schools acheive 100% pass percentage

A total of 78 schools achieved the 100 per cent pass percentage in the plus two exam. Last year, 136 schools secured cent percent pass percentage. 

11:35 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala Plus Two Exam Result 2022: 75.61% students pass in Arts Stream

A total of 55,183 students cleared the DHSE plus two Arts exam this year, the pass percentage is 75.61 per cent.

11:35 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala Plus Two Exam Result 2022: 85.69% students pass in Commerce stream

A total of 85.69 per cent of students have qualified in the Kerala Plus Two Commerce stream.

11:24 IST, June 21st 2022
Direct link to be activated at 12 pm

As per reports, DHSE Kerala +2 Result direct link will be activated at 12 noon. 

11:20 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2022: 302865 students qualified in the exam

A total of 361081 candidates took part in the exam out of which 302865 candidates have qualified for higher studies

11:12 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: 83.87% students passed

As per official information, a total of 83.87 per cent students have passed the Kerala plus two exam this year.

11:09 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala Plus Two Result declared

Kerala Plus Two Result has been declared at the press conference.

11:09 IST, June 21st 2022
11:02 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Press conference begins

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 will be declared in a while. The press conference has started

10:55 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala +2 Result 2022: Apps to check DHSE Kerala +2 Result

The students can check the Kerala +2 result 2022 on these apps:

  1. iExaMS, PRD Live
  2. Saphalam 2022. 
10:46 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result will be based on a nine-point grading system

The DHSE Kerala plus two results 2022 will be based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value is 9 and the lowest 1. The 9-point grading includes A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, and E. 

10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022
  • keralapareeksahabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.nic.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • educationkerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in
10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result to be declared after 30 mins

As per the information shared by the Kerala DHSE Officials Kerala SSLC Result, 2022 will be announced today at 11 pm.

10:29 IST, June 21st 2022
DHSE Kerala +2 Result to be released today

DHSE Kerala +2 Result will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today June 21, 2022.

