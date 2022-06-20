DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know How To Check Scores

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala Result 2022 is likely to be released tomorrow June 21, 2022. As per the information shared by the Kerala DHSE Officials Kerala SSLC Result, 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 21, 2022. Once declared, candidates will be able to check by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. As per media reports, Kerala +2 result 2022 date and time was confirmed by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty. This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

DHSE Kerala Result | Passing criteria

In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The board awards grades as well.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

