The much-awaited Kerala Class 12 results have been officially declared today, bringing relief and anticipation to over 4,41,120 students who participated in the state's Plus Two final examinations. The announcement was made by the General Education Minister V Sivankutty, highlighting the meticulous evaluation process undertaken over a span of 14 days across 70 evaluation camps.

From 4 p.m. onward, students can access their scores through various official websites including keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) results will also be released simultaneously, providing students with a comprehensive overview of their academic performance.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2024

To check your Kerala Class 12 results, follow these simple steps:

Visit Official Websites: Open the internet browser on your phone or computer and navigate to any of the following official websites:

Find the Relevant Link: Look for the link that allows you to access either the regular (DHSE) or vocational (VHSE) results for the annual Plus Two examination. Click on the appropriate link based on the type of examination you appeared for.

Enter Details: Once you've clicked on the relevant link, a login window will appear. Enter your registration number in the provided field. If required, also input your date of birth and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Submit Information: After entering your details, click on the submit button. This will initiate the process of retrieving your result.

View Results: You will be directed to a page displaying your marks sheet or result statement. Here, you can check your scores subject-wise and overall.

Download for Future Reference: If needed, you can download the result document for future reference. Make sure to keep a copy of your result for any further requirements.