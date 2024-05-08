Advertisement

Excitement and anticipation mount as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) gears up to declare the results for the Kerala Plus Two examinations on May 9. Students eagerly await their scorecards, which will be accessible through official websites such as prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Collecting Original Mark Sheets:

After the results are declared, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. This crucial document serves as a testament to their academic achievements and is essential for future endeavors.

Checking Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Online:

Students can conveniently check their Kerala Plus Two results 2024 online by logging in with their credentials, including their date of birth and roll number.

How to check Kerala Plus Two Results 2024

Visit Official Websites: Access any of the official result websites provided by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), such as prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Locate Result Link: Look for the link that says "Kerala Plus Two Results 2024" or a similar designation. This link should be prominently displayed on the homepage of the website.

Enter Details: Click on the result link, which will redirect you to a new page. Here, you'll need to enter your login credentials, which typically include your date of birth and roll number.

Submit: After entering your details, ensure their accuracy and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

View Result: Upon submission, your Kerala Plus Two Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. You can view your subject-wise scores along with any other relevant information.

Download/Print: After viewing your result, you have the option to download or print it for future reference. Simply use the download or print option provided on the result page.

Alternative Methods: In case the official websites are inaccessible or experiencing heavy traffic, you can also check your result through alternative methods such as SMS or mobile apps provided by the DHSE. These alternative methods usually require you to send an SMS with your roll number to a designated number or use a specific mobile app.

Date and Time of Result:

The DHSE has officially announced that the Plus Two results will be unveiled on May 9 at 3 pm. As soon as the results are declared, students can access them from the official websites mentioned earlier. Additionally, the +2 results will be available on the PRD Live Mobile App for easy access.

Examination Details:

This year, the board examinations for HSE or Class 12 commenced on March 1, 2024. Examinations for subjects without practicals were held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, while practical exam subjects were conducted between 9:30 am and 11:45 am. Biology and music exams were scheduled from 9:30 am to 11:55 am and 9:30 am to 11:15 am, respectively.

Practical evaluations for class 12 board examinations took place from January 22, 2024, followed by model exams held from February 15 to February 21.

Recap of Previous Year:

In 2023, DHSE Kerala released the results for the HSE and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) on May 25. The exams were held between March 10 and March 30, with an overall pass percentage of 88.37%.

Out of the total 4,32,436 students who appeared for the +2 exam in 2023, 28,495 students appeared for the VHSE exam, securing an overall pass percentage of 82.95%. Science had the highest passing percentage at 87.31%, followed by commerce at 82.75% and humanities at 71.93%.

Additionally, 33,815 students scored A plus in the Class 12 exam, while 372 students secured A+ in VHSE. Notably, 78 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, highlighting the academic excellence achieved across various educational institutions in Kerala.