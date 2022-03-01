DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 Released; Here's How To Check

DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Result: The first-year improvement exam results for 2022 have been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. Students who took part in the DHSE first-year improvement exams can check their results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students must note that they need to enter their roll numbers and dates of birth to check DHSE Result.

Along with the results, DHSE Kerala has also released the Plus Two model exam dates for 2022. As per Kerala plus two model exam timetables, the Class 12 examination will be conducted between March 16 and March 23, 2022. Students can check and download the Kerala plus two exam timetables for 2022 by visiting the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement exam visit the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link -- DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result

Step 3: Then, on the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button and DHSE Kerala Plus One result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

DHSE Kerala 1st year improvement result 2022 released: More Details

Students must be aware that the two DHSE Kerala model examinations will be conducted in two shifts, one between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. The Plus two model exams will be conducted for all the streams, including Commerce, Science, Vocational, and General. It is recommended that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

