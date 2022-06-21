DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the Kerala Plus Two Result today June 21, 2022. A total of 83.37% of students have passed the exam. Now, candidates can check the Kerala Class 12 Results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Also, the authorities have activated Kerala Plus Two Result link.

Pass Percentage

A total of 361081 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 302865 candidates have qualified for higher studies. This year the overall pass percentage is 83.87 percent. As many as 78 schools have achieved the 100 per cent pass percentage in the plus two exam. Last year, 136 schools secured cent percent pass percentage. In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in educationkerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 Result 2022 | Here's how to check Kerala Class 12 Results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

