DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Kerala +2 Results

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is all set to release the DHSE Kerala class 12 Result 2022 today Monday, June 20. Once released, students will be able to check the DHSE Kerala class 12 2022 results on official websites. Last year, DHSE Class 12 Result was announced by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty at a press conference and this year also it is expected that the DHSE Kerala +2 result will be announced at a press conference.

This year, more than 10 lakh students took part in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022. The examination was held from March 30, and April 22, 2022. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned stepo by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two result 2022.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)