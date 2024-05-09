Advertisement

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is gearing up to release the much-awaited Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 on May 9 at 3 PM. Following the announcement, students who appeared in the Class 12 examination can promptly access and download their scorecards from the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 12 (+2) examinations from March 1st to March 26th, 2024, marking a significant academic endeavor for students across Kerala. As the evaluation process nears completion, the results are anticipated to be released imminently.

To facilitate the seamless checking of scores online, students are advised to have their registration number, password, and date of birth handy, all of which can be found on their admit card. The minimum requirement for passing the exams is set at 35% in each individual subject, as well as an overall minimum of 35%.

How to Download Kerala Class 12th Result 2024:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) - keralaresults.nic.in. Locate the results tab on the homepage of the Kerala Board's official website. Click on the link for the Kerala Plus Two Results 2024. On the result page, enter details such as your roll number, date of birth, school code, or other relevant information. After entering the required information, click on the 'Submit' button to proceed. Your Kerala Class 12th result will be promptly displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Historical Pass Percentages

2023: 82.95%

82.95% 2022: 87.94%

87.94% 2021: 87.94%

87.94% 2020: 85.13%

85.13% 2019: 84.33%

84.33% 2018: 80.94%

80.94% 2017: 95.98%

As students eagerly await the release of their Kerala Plus Two Result 2024, they are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates and announcements.

