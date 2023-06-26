DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation, Scrutiny Results 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Class 12 or plus two revaluation and scrutiny results 2023. Students who applied for the same can check the the Kerala +2 revaluation and scrutiny results by visiting the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in. There are a total of 2335 students who secured 10% or above scores in second year subjects of March 2023 Examination Revaluation. A direct link to check the result is given below.

“The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks” the official notification reads .

Direct link to check List of Students Who Secured 10% or above scores in Second Year Subjects of March 2023 Examination Revaluation

"The Principals shall refund the revaluation fee to the candidates who secure 10 % or more scores in the revaluation, from the revaluation fee which is already collected and deposited in the PD account of the schools," the notice reads.

How to check DHSE Kerala plus two revaluation and scrutiny results 2023

Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Revaluation Result - Second Year March 2023'

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.