DNB PDCET 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Know How To Check Scorecards Online

DNB PDCET 2022 result: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is all set to release the DNB PDCET 2022 results on August 24, 2022. DNB PDCET result 2022 which will be released today is for the exam which was conducted on July 24, 2022. Once released, applicants will be able to check their result by following these steps. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check result. For more details, they can go to the official website nbe.edu.in

DNB-PDCET 2022 is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session. Candidates who will clear the entrance exam have to appear for verification of documents which will be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.

DNB PDCET 2022: Follow these steps to check result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination tab

Step 3: Then they should click on DNB PGCET result tab

Step 4: On the result page, enter login credentials

Step 5: Submit the same to access the score card

Candidates should note that there will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. The validity of the result of DNB-PDCET 2022 will be only for the current admission session i.e. 2022 admission session for Post Diploma DNB Courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions

DNB PDCET 2022: Check important dates here

DNB PDCET 2022 was conducted on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Admit card for DNB PDCET 2022 was released on July 18, 2022

The DNB PDCET 2022 application process ended on May 12, 2022

Result will be released on August 24, 2022

The DNB PDCET is an entrance examination that is held for the selection of eligible candidates to give admission into Post Diploma DNB broad speciality courses. NBEMS while releasing the application form said that any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form for DNB-PDCET 2022 may be debarred from DNB-PDCET, his/her candidature may be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by NBEMS shall be taken.