DNB PDCET result 2022: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the DNB PDCET 2022 results. As scheduled, the result has been released on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. DNB PDCET result 2022 which has been released is for the exam which was conducted on July 24, 2022.

Applicants who took the exam can check the result now. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. For more details, they can go to the official website nbe.edu.in

DNB-PDCET 2022 is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam will have to appear for verification of documents which will be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process. Candidates will be allotted admissions on the basis of their DNB PDCET rank 2022. To be noted that the DNB PDCET counseling 2022 schedule is not released yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for DNB-PDCET 2022 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” reads the official notice.

DNB PDCET 2022: Check important dates

DNB PDCET 2022 was conducted on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Admit card for DNB PDCET 2022 was released on July 18, 2022

The DNB PDCET 2022 application process ended on May 12, 2022

Result has been released on August 24, 2022

DNB PDCET 2022: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Public notice tab and then click on the link “Result of DNB-PDCET 2022”

Step 3: On the result page, enter login credentials

Step 4: Submit the same to access the score card

Step 5: Check your roll number and download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates should note that there will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. The validity of the result of DNB-PDCET 2022 will be only for the current admission session i.e. 2022 admission session for Post Diploma DNB Courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions. For more details, they can go to the official website.