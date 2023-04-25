Last Updated:

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the CEPTAM-10/  A&A CBT Tier 1 exam results 2023. Check direct link here.

Nandini Verma
DRDO CEPTAM Result

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the CEPTAM-10/  A&A CBT Tier 1 exam results 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website drdo.gov.in.The DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam was held from March 20 onwards. 4

Candidates who clear tier 1 exams will appear for the tier 2 exams. The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied (A&A) cadre. Candidates will have to clear tier 2 (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable) to get selected.

Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM results 2023

How to check DRDO CEPTAM Results 2023

  • Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in
  • Go to “Careers” tab – ‘Other Recruitment’ – ‘CEPTAM-10/A&A’
  • Click on ‘Tier-I Result of Admin & Allied New’ link
  • Now select your post, enter the Application No and date of birth, and submit
  • The DRDO CEPTAM A&A results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout for future reference
