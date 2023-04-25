DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the CEPTAM-10/ A&A CBT Tier 1 exam results 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website drdo.gov.in.The DRDO CEPTAM A&A tier 1 exam was held from March 20 onwards. 4

Candidates who clear tier 1 exams will appear for the tier 2 exams. The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied (A&A) cadre. Candidates will have to clear tier 2 (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable) to get selected.

How to check DRDO CEPTAM Results 2023