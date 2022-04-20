DSE Odisha Result For TGT, IAT Released, Follow These Steps To Check

DSE Odisha Result 2022: The Directorate of Secondary Education released the DSE Odisha result 2022 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Both DSE Odisha IAT result and DSE Odisha TGT Result have been released and can be checked on the official website – dseodisha.in. All those candidates who took the CBT exams between March 3 and March 12 can check their results now. The recruitment posts are for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, PET, and TGT Arts, Science (PCM and CBZ). The step-by-step guide to download the admit cards has been mentioned below.

Candidates who will be selected will be required to appear for documents verification at District Level. It is important to note that a total of 11,043 vacancies will be filled through this test. The Directorate of Secondary Education released the answer key on March 16, 2022. The objection raising window was opened on March 16 and deadline to apply ended on April 20, 2022.

DSE Odisha Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education Odisha – dseodisha.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on either of the links that read, "Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET" or "Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)."

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post logging in, the DSE Odisha result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 6: They are advised to take its printout as a hard copy of the same will not be issued

Candidates must keep their DSE Odisha Result 2022 scorecards safe. Selected candidates have to appear for the Document Verification round as per the details shared by DSE. For more details, one can go to the official website.