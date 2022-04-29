DSSSB TGT Result 2022 For 469 Post Recruitment Exam Out, Here's How To Check

DSSSB TGT answer key: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, also known as DSSSB, has released the result of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of Social Science (Male) and for Computer Science post. The exam was conducted in August and September last year. Since the result has been released now, registered candidates who took the exam can download the DSSSB Result 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website dsssb.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The official notification reads, “On the basis of the marks secured in the written examination and after preliminary scrutiny Of the documents uploaded by the shortlisted candidates, as per the provisions of the Recruitment Rules for the said post and the terms and conditions as stipulated in the advertisement, the following candidates are provisionally nominated as per merit, according to their roll numbers of written examination of the candidates, to the post Of TGT Social Science (Male) in Directorate of Education, GNCTD under post code 39 / 21, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility and also the correctness of the information furnished by them in their online application form and e-dossier”

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download DSSSB TGT Result 2022

Step 1: Only those registered candidates who took any of these exams should go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest update section

Step 3: In the next step, click on the link which reads ‘'RESULT NOTICE NO 134: TGT COMPUTER SCIENCE POST CODE 91/2' or 'RESULT NOTICE NO 132: POST CODE 39/21 TGT SOCIAL SCIENCE MALE', given under 'Lastest Updates'

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen, download the DSSSB TGT Result PDF

Step 5: Download PDF and check roll numbers of selected candidates

Result release notice highlights, “The selection of the candidates shall further be subject to genuineness of the documents on the basis of which they have claimed to have fulfilled all the eligibility conditions as prescribed in the RRs and terms and conditions of advertisement inviting applications and subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures/ handwriting etc. on the application form, admission certificate etc.”

About DSSSB

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, DSSSB was constituted on the 50th anniversary of India's independence. The Board aims to recruit skilled individuals for Delhi government. It conducts written tests, personal interviews whenever needed. The website reads that DSSSB is committed to having a recruitment procedure of global standards that will make recruitment smooth and efficient.