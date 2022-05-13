DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check It And Other Details

The Directorate of Technical Education of Karnataka has released the results of the DTE Karnataka Diploma examination on Thursday, May 12. The Diploma results have been released on the official website of DTE Karnataka – dte.karnataka.gov.in. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the same by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download the link has also been attached. The DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2022 were released at 3 pm. DTE Karnataka had already released the notification on May 11 that the results will be announced on Thursday.

On the basis of the results, candidates will be allowed to proceed with further admissions. Those who manage to make it to the list will have to complete the process by paying the fees and verifying their documents.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scores

Step 1: Registered candidates must visit the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Karnataka - dte.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that reads, 'Diploma Exam Results 2022.'

Step 3: Enter the required details for logging in, like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post logging in, the Karnataka Diploma Results 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through it, download the same and print a copy for future references

Candidates who took the March and April semester exams can also download their scorecards for DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 now. Here is the direct link to check the results. In case any student faces any difficulty checking their dte.karnataka.gov.in diploma result 2022, they can contact the BTELINX DTE Karnataka authorities. Moreover, if any candidate is not satisfied with their marks can go for the rechecking of the exam. The revaluation forms will be soon available on the official portal. Candidates have to pay the specified amount per subject for rechecking. For more details on this, candidates are advised to visit the official website.