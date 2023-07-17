DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Result 2023 Today, Here's How To Check Merit List

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is going to release the provisional merit list for admission to Polytechnic (First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology) courses today, July 17. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website- poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the DTE merit list.

DTE Maharashtra Merit List: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra which is dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'Post SSC Diploma Admissions 2023'

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their Application Id and Password

Post completing the process, the second round vacancy list for Post SSC Diploma will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the merit list and proceed for admissions

The DTE Maharashtra final merit list will be out for candidates of Maharashtra state, all India and J&K and Ladakh migrant candidates will be released on the website on July 21. Provisional category wise seats or seat matrix for CAP round 1 counselling will be out on July 22 after which candidates have to submit and confirm their option forms between July 23 and 26. Provisional allotment for the first round will be out on July 28.

Click here for detailed schedule.

Candidates have to lock-in their allotted seats between July 29 and August 3. They will have to report at allotted institutions and confirm admissions by submitting required documents and paying the fee by August 4. DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic counselling will be held in three rounds.