DU PG Admission: Revised Schedule For First List Released; Check Important Dates Here

DU PG Admission 2022: The Delhi University Post Graduate Admissions 2022 revised schedule for the first list has been released by Delhi University today, on December 3, 2022. Candidates can view the revised schedule for the first list of PG Entrance/Merit Based Admission 2022-2023 by visiting the University of Delhi's official website at du.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates can apply for the admission round until December 4, 2022, and departments and colleges can verify and approve the admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list till December 5, 2022.

Candidates can pay the fees against the first merit list by December 6, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was December 3, 2022. Also, DU had released additional guidelines for the candidates. Once released, candidates can visit the website of the university to check if they have been selected for provisional admission. According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released on December 7, and candidates will have the option to apply for the second list until December 9, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve the admissions of candidates until December 10, 2022. Applicants can pay against the second merit list till December 10, 2022.

DU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to register

Step 1: To register for DU PG Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official portal - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process using your email ID and mobile number at the admission portal.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter all login information to complete the process.

Step 4: Finally, generate a new password.

Step 5: Click on the confirmation email sent to the registered email address.

Step 6: Upload the required documents on the portal.

Step 7: Pay the application fees.

Step 8: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock /Representative)