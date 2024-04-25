Advertisement

The University of Delhi is expected to begin the application process for postgraduate (PG) courses today, with reports suggesting that the process will commence on the official website du.ac.in.

It is reported that fifty percent of the total PG seats in Delhi University will be offered based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG scores, while the remaining seats will be filled through direct admission, considering the candidates' previous educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria.

The university has specified that students from Delhi University will have the option to apply for direct admission based on their scores in the last qualifying examination. The entire admission procedure will be conducted online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Once the registration process concludes, the DU PG merit list will be prepared based on CUET PG scores and the cut-off set by the university. The DU PG cut-off is subject to variations depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the CUET PG exam 2024, number of available seats, average scores, among others.

Steps to Register for DU PG Admission 2024

Candidates can follow these straightforward steps to complete the DU PG application form 2024:

1. Visit the DU CSAS official portal - du.ac.in.

2. Click on the “New Registration” option.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Click on the “Register” option to complete the process.

5. Create a password.

6. Verify the email ID and phone number.

7. Upload all the necessary documents.

8. Click on the “Submit” button.

9. Download the acknowledgment slip for future reference.

Upon notification of the seat allocation list, applicants must make the payment within the stipulated deadline to confirm the allotment. Failure to pay the fees will result in exclusion from further admission rounds. Additionally, the university conducts spot admission and mop-up rounds to fill any remaining vacant seats. The complete schedule for the admission process will be announced soon on the CSAS portal.