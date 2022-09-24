DU SOL Results 2022 Declared For UG, PG Courses, Here's Direct Link

DU SOL Results 2022 have been declared by the School of Open Learning for UG and PG courses today. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visting the official site of SOL DU, at sol.du.ac.in. This year, the examinations for the undergraduate courses were conducted in March and April 2022, May and June 2022, and March and April 2022, respectively. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step by step process and also provided the direct link to check the DU SOL Results 2022.

DU SOL Results 2022: Here's how to check DU SOL Results

Step 1: To check the DU SOL results in 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course name.

Step 4: Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 5: Your outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check DU SOL UG Results 2022 | DU SOL PG Results 2022 - Click Here

Every year, SOL conducts semester and annual examinations. While the semester examination is held twice a year, the annual examinations are held once a year. These examinations are conducted for the selection of candidates for UG and PG courses. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)