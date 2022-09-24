DU SOL Results 2022 Declared For UG, PG Courses, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
DU SOL Results 2022 have been declared by the School of Open Learning for UG and PG courses today. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visting the official site of SOL DU, at sol.du.ac.in. This year, the examinations for the undergraduate courses were conducted in March and April 2022, May and June 2022, and March and April 2022, respectively. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step by step process and also provided the direct link to check the DU SOL Results 2022.
Every year, SOL conducts semester and annual examinations. While the semester examination is held twice a year, the annual examinations are held once a year. These examinations are conducted for the selection of candidates for UG and PG courses. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.