Edu Del Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Delhi School Results For Classes 3- 8

Image: Shutterstock
Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has announced the Delhi School Results 2023 for Classes 3 to 8. Students of Delhi Government Schools who took the exams for classes 3 to 8 can now check their Edu Del results 2023 on the official website - edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in. A direct link to check the results has also been provided below.
Delhi school exams for classes 3 to 8 were held in the month of February and March. The students can download their scorecards from the official website. The Delhi school results 2023 scorecard will have the following details: