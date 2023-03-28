Last Updated:

Edu Del Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Delhi School Results For Classes 3- 8

Edu Del Result 2023: Delhi school results for classes 3 to 8 have been declared. Here's how to check Delhi results 2023 at edudel.nic.in. Direct link here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
edu del result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has announced the Delhi School Results 2023 for Classes 3 to 8. Students of Delhi Government Schools who took the exams for classes 3 to 8 can now check their Edu Del results 2023 on the official website - edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in. A direct link to check the results has also been provided below.

Delhi school exams for classes 3 to 8 were held in the month of February and March. The students can download their scorecards from the official website. The Delhi school results 2023 scorecard will have the following details: 

  1. Name of the board
  2. School name
  3. Name of the Student
  4. Roll Number
  5. Father's Name
  6. Enrollment Number
  7. Theory and practical marks
  8. Overall Grades
  9. Status of Fail or Pass

Edu Del Result 2023: How to check Delhi School Result 2023

  • Visit the official websites of DoE at edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Results 2022-23"
  • Choose your class and section
  • Key in your login credentials like roll number and date of birth
  • Your Delhi School Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
  • Direct link to check Delhi Result 2023

 

