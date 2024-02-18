Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the final answer keys for the Social Security Assistant (SSA) recruitment examination conducted by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Aspirants can access and download the final answer keys from the official websites nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

EPFO SSA final answer key out

The EPFO SSA recruitment examination for the year 2023 concluded with the declaration of the final answer keys. The results for the EPFO SSA 2023 recruitment examination were officially declared in January 2024.

The initial stage 1 examination took place on August 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2023, attracting a total of 6,46,287 candidates who registered for the examination. Out of these, 2,46,725 candidates participated in the stage 1 examination, with 26,777 candidates qualifying for the subsequent stage 2 examination or skill test, held on November 19.

Advertisement

A total of 22,833 candidates participated in the skill test, and their scorecards, along with category-wise cut-off marks, were announced in February.

For any further queries or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to contact the NTA help desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or reach out to NTA via email at epfore@nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

Direct link to check EPFO SSO answer key