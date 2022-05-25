ESIC MTS 2022: Phase-I Result Released At Esic.nic.in, Here's How To Check

ESIC MTS Result 2022: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on May 24 released the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) results . Registerred candidates who took the ESIC MTS Prelims exam can check their ESIC MTS prelims result 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website at esic.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Along with the results, the exam authority has also released ESIC MTS cut-off 2022. In order to check the results, students should be ready with their roll number. Candidates who qualify in the ESIC Phase 1 exam will be eligible to appear for ESIC Phase 2 exam. The phase 2 will be conducted on June 5, 2022. Through this ESIC MTS recruitment 2022 drive, a total of 1948 MTS posts will be filled. The steps to check result are mentioned below.

Here is how to check ESIC MTS Prelims result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" link at the top

Step 3: Candidates should click on the link which reads, "Marks List of candidates appeared in Phase-I Pre. Exam. for the post of MTS (Part I - Roll No. 1113000003 to 1533001305) size:(6.87 MB)."

Step 4: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their date of birth, registration number, and other information

Step 5: Post submitting the form, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the same and save it for future reference

The Corporation had conducted the Phase-I Preliminary examiantion for the Recruitment to the post of MTS in ESIC on May 7, 2022. For the post of MTS, total 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension

ESIC MTS 2022: Check salary details here

ESIC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission