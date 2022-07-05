ESIC SSO Phase 1 Results 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

ESIC SSO Result 2022: The result of the prelims exam 2022 for the post of Social Security Officer (SSO) employees has been released by the State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on the official website. All those candidates appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website at esic.nic.in. This year, the Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the recruitment to the post of SSO-2022 was held on June 11, 2022. The main exam for SSO will be held on July 23, 2022.

According to the official notice, as many as 1112 candidates have been selected for Phase-II—Main Exam. These candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I-I prelims examination. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 93 posts will be filled in the department. To qualify for the examination, UR/General candidates must obtain a minimum of 45 percent marks, while OBC/EWS candidates must obtain 40%, SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 35%, and PWD 30%.In Phase I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO, the category-wise minimum qualifying marks criteria have been applied in each test/section individually as sectional timing was provided.

ESIC SSO Phase 1 result | Here's how to check the result

Step 1: In order to check prelims exam results candidates need to visit the official website - esic.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on the result link for the SSO post.

Step 4: Automatically, the preliminary result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Double-check everything and save it for later.

Step 6: For the direct link to the mark list, click here.

Here's direct link to check ESIC SSO Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

