ESIC UDC Phase 1 Result Declared, MTS Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here's How To Check

ESIC UDC Result 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation has released Phase 1 result and Answer key for Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination. All those who have appeared for exam on March 19 can check the result through official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in. All those candidates who have cleared this exam will have to appear for the main examination. The steps to check result are mentioned below.

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: To check the result, go to the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the recruitment section

Step 3: Candidates will have to click on the ESIC UDC Result 2022 for the recruitment link

Step 4: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers

Step 5: Candidates should download the page and take its printout for future reference

ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card out

Employees State Insurance Corporation has uploaded the ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card on its official website. Candiadtes who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website ESIC on esic.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

ESIC MTS Phase I exam: Check important dates here

Admit Card has been released on April 13, 2022

The deadline to download hall tickets will end on May 7, 2022

The Phase 1 Preliminary examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff will be conducted on May 7, 2022.

ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card: Follow these steps to download