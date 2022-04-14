ESIC UDC Phase 1 Result Declared, MTS Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here's How To Check

ESIC UDC Result 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation has released Phase 1 result and Answer key for Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination. All those who have appeared for exam on March 19 can check the result through official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in. All those candidates who have cleared this exam will have to appear for the main examination. The steps to check result are mentioned below.
ESIC UDC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check
- Step 1: To check the result, go to the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the recruitment section
- Step 3: Candidates will have to click on the ESIC UDC Result 2022 for the recruitment link
- Step 4: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers
- Step 5: Candidates should download the page and take its printout for future reference
ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card out
Employees State Insurance Corporation has uploaded the ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card on its official website. Candiadtes who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website ESIC on esic.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
ESIC MTS Phase I exam: Check important dates here
- Admit Card has been released on April 13, 2022
- The deadline to download hall tickets will end on May 7, 2022
- The Phase 1 Preliminary examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff will be conducted on May 7, 2022.
ESIC MTS Phase 1 admit card: Follow these steps to download
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the recruitment page and click on ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card link
- Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit
- Step 4: Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
- Step 6: They should make sure to take its printout for future reference