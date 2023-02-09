FDST 2022 Result Declared By NBEMS; Check Direct Link And Full Details Here

FDST Result 2022: National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences has declared the NBE Foreign Dental Screening Test Result on the official website, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The FDST result was declared on February 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the theory exam can check their result online by visiting the official website.

FDS Result 2022 declared

As per the schedule, the entrance test for BDS graduates was held on January 20 by NBEMS. The exam was held in a computer based platform in New Delhi. The NBE FDST result has been declared in a PDF format. The candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF file that has been uploaded on the official website. The document contains the roll number of candidates, marks obtained by them in paper 1 and 2 and the final result. A total of 22 candidates have appeared for the theory exam.

Those who have passed the theory exam will appear for the viva-voce. As per Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, (amended up to September 2018), a candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination, the official notice stated. To pass the Screening Test, a candidate has to separately score 50% in viva-voce examination. The date and venue for viva-voce examination shall be intimated to the qualified candidates individually, the notice reads.

Direct link to check NBE FDST Result 2022

NBE FDST Result 2022 Direct Link: How to download

Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Under the 'Public Notice' section click on the link that reads “Result of FDST - 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023”

The result pdf will appear on the screen

Download and check the roll number using your hall ticket

National Board of Education in Medical Sciences conducts the foreign dental screening test. It is an entrance examination for admission to BDS. The exam is conducted online and is theory based for 100 and 150 multiple choices and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.