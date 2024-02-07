FMGE December 2023 Results Declared by NBEMS, here's direct link to check scores

Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session. Candidates who participated in the written exam on January 20, 2024, can access their results through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

How to check FMGE Results 2023

To check your FMGE December 2023 result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the FMGE December 2023 result link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open, containing the result link.

4. Click on the link and fill in the required details.

5. Click submit, and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The individual scorecards for candidates who appeared in the FMGE-December 2023 session will be available for download from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ starting February 13, 2024.

Direct link to check FMGE Results 2023.

It's important to note that results for candidates with pending face ID/documents verification and those involved in matters under subjudice have been withheld. The schedule for the in-person distribution of FMGE-December 2023 session Pass Certificates will be notified separately. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official NBEMS website.