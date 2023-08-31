FMGE June 2023 Scorecard Out Today, Here's How To Check NBE FMGE Scores

FMGE June 2023 Scorecard: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 scorecards today, August 31, 2023. NBE declared the FMGE results 2023 on August 23. Candidates who appeared for the screening test will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website once released.

As per reports, a total of 24350 candidates appeared for the FMGE June 2023 out of which 21, 180 candidates failed and 495 were absent. Results of 116 candidates whose face ID is under verification and security clearance are withheld. Around 2400 candidates passed the exam. The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE-June 2023 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately, the official notice reads.

How to Download FMGE June 2023 Scorecard