FMGE June Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result PDF

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination FMGE Result 2022. The result has been released for the June session. The result is available on the official website nbe.edu.in. Candidates, who appeared for the FMGE 2022 exam, can check the FMGE Result PDF 2022 online. They will have to look for their roll number and their qualifying status. The steps and direct link to check FMGE results are mentioned below.

The NBE had earlier uploaded the qualification criteria for FMGE on its official website. It mentions that in order to qualify, candidates should have scored at least 150 marks out of 300. The NBE has released a cumulative result PDF today and FMGE 2022 scorecards can be downloaded from the official website from July 7, 2022.

NBE in FMGE result notification 2022 mentioned, "Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept 'WITHHELD'."

FMGE 2022: Check important dates here

The registration started on March 15, 2022

The deadline to apply was April 4, 2022

Application correction window opened on April 8 and the deadline to make changes in application form (if required) was April 12, 2022

The NBEMS conducted FMGE 2022 on June 4, 2022

FMGE 2022 admit cards were released on May 26, 2022

FMGE Result 2022 has been released on July 2, 2022

FMGE Result 2022: Here's how to check the result PDF online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the NBE website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage or webpage, candidates should click on the FMGE tab under the screening test section

Step 3: In the next step, a new webpage would open, click result tab under June 2022

Step 4: Then click on the designated FMGE Result 2022 link

Step 5: Post clicking on it, the FMGE 2022 result PDF would open on the screen

Step 6: Check your status and download the result

Step 7: Take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check result

The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately on the official website. Candidates who qualified the exam are required to keep checking the official website for further communications.