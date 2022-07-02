FMGE June Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result PDF

Quick links:
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination FMGE Result 2022. The result has been released for the June session. The result is available on the official website nbe.edu.in. Candidates, who appeared for the FMGE 2022 exam, can check the FMGE Result PDF 2022 online. They will have to look for their roll number and their qualifying status. The steps and direct link to check FMGE results are mentioned below.
The NBE had earlier uploaded the qualification criteria for FMGE on its official website. It mentions that in order to qualify, candidates should have scored at least 150 marks out of 300. The NBE has released a cumulative result PDF today and FMGE 2022 scorecards can be downloaded from the official website from July 7, 2022.
NBE in FMGE result notification 2022 mentioned, "Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept 'WITHHELD'."
The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately on the official website. Candidates who qualified the exam are required to keep checking the official website for further communications.