×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

From PSU to Pedagogy: AIR-1 Raja Majhi's Path from Corporate World to GATE Triumph

Raja Majhi, hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district, has clinched All India Rank 1 in the electronics and communication engineering stream of GATE 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024 | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Raja Majhi, hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district, has clinched the coveted All India Rank 1 in the electronics and communication engineering stream of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 results.

With an impressive score of 84.67 (raw marks) and a perfect 1000 GATE score, Majhi now sets his sights on securing a seat in prestigious institutes like the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, or the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Advertisement

Teaching Passion Drives Success

Despite achieving the top rank in GATE 2024, Majhi remains committed to his passion for teaching, inspired by his father who imparts mathematics tuition. He intends to continue his lecturer job even after pursuing his M Tech degree. "I plan to take a study leave from my current institute to pursue M Tech, but my goal is to return to teaching at the same college after completing my degree. Pursuing M Tech is a means for me to enhance my professional skills," Majhi shared with indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Majhi first appeared for GATE in 2016, securing AIR 7. However, he chose to take up a job at Indian Oil Corporation back then, a decision he now regrets. Realizing that teaching was his true calling, he left his PSU job in December 2021 and embraced a lecturer role in a West Bengal college, turning down an offer from ISRO.

Preparation Strategy: Persistence and Methodical Approach

Advertisement

Balancing a full-time job with GATE preparation, Majhi dedicated 7-8 hours on weekdays and additional hours on weekends for his studies. He opted for online classes from PhysicsWallah but meticulously crafted his own notes, aiding in better preparation. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of creating short notes after completing each chapter to streamline the revision process.

Majhi stressed the significance of taking mock tests and solving previous years' question papers to identify strengths and weaknesses. He meticulously recreated the exam environment during mock tests, including setting a timer and utilizing virtual resources like calculators, which significantly contributed to his preparedness for the actual exam.

Advertisement

Advice for Aspirants and Choice of Coaching

Encouraging aspiring candidates, Majhi emphasized the importance of consistent practice through mock tests and previous years' question papers. Regarding coaching preferences, he found online classes more flexible and conducive to his professional commitments, allowing him to customize study hours according to his convenience.

Advertisement

Engineering: A Childhood Dream

Majhi's inclination towards engineering was deeply influenced by his parents, with his mother serving as a government employee in the healthcare sector and his father being a mathematics teacher. Excelling in mathematics from an early age, he decided to pursue engineering after school, a decision he adhered to steadfastly.

Advertisement

Despite scoring well in both All India Engineering Entrance Examination and the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, Majhi opted for a bachelor's degree from Jadavpur University, setting the stage for his illustrious academic journey.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

4 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

5 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

5 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

6 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

9 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

9 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

11 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

13 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

15 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

15 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

17 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

17 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo