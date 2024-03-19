Advertisement

Raja Majhi, hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district, has clinched the coveted All India Rank 1 in the electronics and communication engineering stream of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 results.

With an impressive score of 84.67 (raw marks) and a perfect 1000 GATE score, Majhi now sets his sights on securing a seat in prestigious institutes like the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, or the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Advertisement

Teaching Passion Drives Success

Despite achieving the top rank in GATE 2024, Majhi remains committed to his passion for teaching, inspired by his father who imparts mathematics tuition. He intends to continue his lecturer job even after pursuing his M Tech degree. "I plan to take a study leave from my current institute to pursue M Tech, but my goal is to return to teaching at the same college after completing my degree. Pursuing M Tech is a means for me to enhance my professional skills," Majhi shared with indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Majhi first appeared for GATE in 2016, securing AIR 7. However, he chose to take up a job at Indian Oil Corporation back then, a decision he now regrets. Realizing that teaching was his true calling, he left his PSU job in December 2021 and embraced a lecturer role in a West Bengal college, turning down an offer from ISRO.

Preparation Strategy: Persistence and Methodical Approach

Advertisement

Balancing a full-time job with GATE preparation, Majhi dedicated 7-8 hours on weekdays and additional hours on weekends for his studies. He opted for online classes from PhysicsWallah but meticulously crafted his own notes, aiding in better preparation. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of creating short notes after completing each chapter to streamline the revision process.

Majhi stressed the significance of taking mock tests and solving previous years' question papers to identify strengths and weaknesses. He meticulously recreated the exam environment during mock tests, including setting a timer and utilizing virtual resources like calculators, which significantly contributed to his preparedness for the actual exam.

Advertisement

Advice for Aspirants and Choice of Coaching

Encouraging aspiring candidates, Majhi emphasized the importance of consistent practice through mock tests and previous years' question papers. Regarding coaching preferences, he found online classes more flexible and conducive to his professional commitments, allowing him to customize study hours according to his convenience.

Advertisement

Engineering: A Childhood Dream

Majhi's inclination towards engineering was deeply influenced by his parents, with his mother serving as a government employee in the healthcare sector and his father being a mathematics teacher. Excelling in mathematics from an early age, he decided to pursue engineering after school, a decision he adhered to steadfastly.

Advertisement

Despite scoring well in both All India Engineering Entrance Examination and the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, Majhi opted for a bachelor's degree from Jadavpur University, setting the stage for his illustrious academic journey.